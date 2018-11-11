Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,870,793 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 19,008,944 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,085,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ATVI opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,784.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,846,000 after purchasing an additional 521,850 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $229,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

