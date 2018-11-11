Actuant Co. (ATU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) to report sales of $298.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.80 million. Actuant reported sales of $288.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Actuant.

Get Actuant alerts:

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actuant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Actuant from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Actuant from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of Actuant stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $25.49. 299,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. Actuant has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actuant (ATU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.