adidas (ADS) PT Set at €210.00 by Deutsche Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €210.00 ($244.19) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Macquarie set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €225.42 ($262.11).

ADS stock opened at €203.90 ($237.09) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

