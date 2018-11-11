Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Position Increased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the third quarter worth about $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Adobe Systems by 4,366.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $797,422.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,144.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,062. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.04.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $244.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.68 and a 1-year high of $277.61.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

