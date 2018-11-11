AdShares (ADST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million

AdShares (CURRENCY:ADST) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, AdShares has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. AdShares has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $3,360.00 worth of AdShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00001437 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00148023 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00247980 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $696.70 or 0.10867212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011029 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AdShares Profile

AdShares launched on July 7th, 2017. AdShares’ total supply is 19,379,103 tokens. AdShares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdShares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdShares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling AdShares

AdShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.