Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Disposal Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

ADSW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.68. 620,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,340. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Advanced Disposal Services has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $27.93.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1,329.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.