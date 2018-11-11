Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,647 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $685,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $88,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $231,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). QTS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

