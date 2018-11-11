Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,583,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,653,000 after acquiring an additional 612,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Universal Display by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,030 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 694,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,719,000 after acquiring an additional 109,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLED. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Gabelli downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen set a $175.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.82.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,016,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,241,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,590. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLED stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

