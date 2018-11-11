Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,537 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,105 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.96. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

