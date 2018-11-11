Advisory Services Network LLC Has $408,000 Position in McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in McDermott International by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at $147,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDR opened at $8.47 on Friday. McDermott International Inc has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). McDermott International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Dickson bought 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,494.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 127,300 shares of company stock worth $1,255,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDermott International from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

