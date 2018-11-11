Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,445 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in China Mobile by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in China Mobile by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in China Mobile by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 115,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in China Mobile by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 224,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $4,847,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHL opened at $46.04 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

