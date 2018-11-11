AeroVironment (AVAV) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

AVAV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.42. 182,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.31. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.65 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 127.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

