Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $1.16

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00018068 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Zebpay, Binance and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $269.38 million and $4.43 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00105446 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000541 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Radar Relay, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Kyber Network, Binance, FCoin, CoinBene, HADAX, OOOBTC, Zebpay, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC, Koinex, Mercatox, Crex24, Bithumb, BitMart, BigONE, LATOKEN, Liqui and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

