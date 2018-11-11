AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) CFO Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 8th, Steve Valenzuela sold 15,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $731,550.00.

ALRM stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.67.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. AlarmCom had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $111.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AlarmCom by 12.1% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AlarmCom by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AlarmCom by 202.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AlarmCom by 7.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in AlarmCom by 13.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

