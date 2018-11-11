Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK) Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) – Investment analysts at Dawson James decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Dawson James analyst B. Sine now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Dawson James currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

ALSK stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $83.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 205,018 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,093,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,431,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 55,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

