Albemarle Co. (ALB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,617,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,894,000 after buying an additional 2,419,144 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,330,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $691,531,000 after buying an additional 1,290,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,795,000 after buying an additional 570,899 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1,502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,743,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

ALB opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.83. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.19%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

