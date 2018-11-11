Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Leerink Swann set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $3.74 on Thursday, reaching $123.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,819. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $102.10 and a 52-week high of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.