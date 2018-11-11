Algoma Central (ALC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Algoma Central to post earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$139.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million.

Shares of ALC stock opened at C$11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of C$11.71 and a 52 week high of C$16.04.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in four segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, and Global Short Sea Shipping. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates 13 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carrier.

