Alio Gold Inc (ALO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,467,126 shares, a decrease of 4.8% from the October 15th total of 1,540,528 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Shares of Alio Gold stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Alio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alio Gold by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Alio Gold by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 151,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alio Gold by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 616,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alio Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alio Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,645,000.

ALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alio Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Clarus Securities cut Alio Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alio Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

