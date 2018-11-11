Allegheny Technologies’ (ATI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America set a $34.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

NYSE ATI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,677. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.90. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.67%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $79,790. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 474,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 380,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,598,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 96,685 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.