Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $34.00 price objective on Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

ATI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $26,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $79,790. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

