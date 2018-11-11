Allegion PLC (ALLE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,164,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $105,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 428.5% in the second quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,219,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,345,000 after acquiring an additional 988,781 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 48.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,021,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,420,000 after acquiring an additional 659,335 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,036,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 12.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 968,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,936,000 after acquiring an additional 107,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. Equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In related news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $287,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

