Allegion PLC (ALLE) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,036,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $184,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,280,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,338 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 428.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,219,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,345,000 after buying an additional 988,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,489,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,105,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,162,000 after buying an additional 137,251 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,080,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,832,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $92.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

