Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, Sells 675,000 Shares

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $135,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ADS opened at $208.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $192.02 and a 52 week high of $278.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $127,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth $187,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 212.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.74.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

