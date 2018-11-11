Allstate Corp (ALL) EVP Jesse E. Merten Sells 696 Shares

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Allstate stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $88.29 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 7,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 89,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

