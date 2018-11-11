Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $11.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce earnings of $11.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet Inc Class A’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $13.59 and the lowest is $10.01. Alphabet Inc Class A reported earnings of $9.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will report full-year earnings of $42.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.95 to $45.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $47.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.42 to $52.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alphabet Inc Class A.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,515.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,333.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $17.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,077.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,665. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $984.00 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,065,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 5,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

