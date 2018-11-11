Alps Advisors Inc. Has $460,000 Position in Saia Inc (SAIA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Saia by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 95,043 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 822,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $76,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

