Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,004,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 896,771 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $122,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,826.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a current ratio of 33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $24.57.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/alps-advisors-inc-takes-position-in-hannon-armstrong-sustnbl-infrstr-cap-inc-hasi.html.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.