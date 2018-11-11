alstria office REIT (AOX) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.94 ($16.21).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €12.50 ($14.53) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a fifty-two week high of €13.49 ($15.69).

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 116 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of June 30, 2018).

