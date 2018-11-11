Altcoin (ALT) Market Capitalization Tops $335,390.00

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. Altcoin has a market cap of $335,390.00 and $7,236.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Altcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Altcoin token can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00042644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000458 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000170 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Altcoin Token Profile

ALT is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Altcoin is altcoinmarketcap.com.

Buying and Selling Altcoin

Altcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Altcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

