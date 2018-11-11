Alteryx (AYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson set a $66.00 price target on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $238,894.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 29,855 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $1,269,733.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 194,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,551,233 and have sold 3,390,485 shares valued at $187,381,390. Insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.