Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $33,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,646 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

