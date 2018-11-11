Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s 8th Largest Position

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 9,842,959 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 3,338,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,682,027,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,582,390,000 after buying an additional 69,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,071,583,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $3,279,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,721,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,004.25, for a total value of $4,008,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $64,744,896. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,091.53.

AMZN stock opened at $1,712.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $858.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,121.63 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

