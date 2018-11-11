American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,237,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105,927 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.38% of General Mills worth $96,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

In other General Mills news, Director Maria Sastre bought 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

