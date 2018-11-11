American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $964.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $422,615.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

