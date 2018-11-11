American Electric Technologies (AETI) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Critical Comparison

American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of American Electric Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of American Electric Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Electric Technologies and Ballard Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Technologies $47.13 million 0.12 -$2.22 million N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems $121.30 million 4.18 -$8.04 million ($0.03) -94.00

American Electric Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ballard Power Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Electric Technologies and Ballard Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ballard Power Systems 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ballard Power Systems has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than American Electric Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Technologies and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Technologies -9.80% -58.86% -12.81% Ballard Power Systems -17.29% -14.64% -9.98%

Risk & Volatility

American Electric Technologies has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ballard Power Systems beats American Electric Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Electric Technologies Company Profile

American Electric Technologies, Inc. supplies power delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides power distribution, power conversion, and automation and control systems that distribute and control the flow of electricity from the source to the mechanical device. The company's power distribution products include low and medium voltage switchgears, medium voltage arc-resistant switchgears, low and medium voltage motor control centers, bus ducts, fuse and switch products, and other related power distribution equipment; and power conversion solutions comprise alternating current variable frequency drive systems, analog systems, and digital silicon controlled rectifier (SCR) products. It also provides automation and control solutions for the management and control of power in a customer's application; power distribution centers that are used to house power distribution and conversion products; variable frequency drive and SCR houses for land drilling; and driller's cabins for land and offshore deployment. In addition, the company offers electrical power infrastructure commissioning and maintenance services; electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services, including electrical and instrumentation turnarounds, maintenance, renovation, and new construction projects; and low and medium voltage start-up/commissioning, preventative maintenance, emergency call out, and breaker and switchgear refurbishment services. It serves the oil and gas, power generation and distribution, and marine and industrial markets. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications. It also offers stationary power products, such as FCgen-1020ACS and FCgen-H2PM fuel cell stacks for backup power system applications; and ClearGen for distributed generation system applications. In addition, the company provides unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) power products comprising FCair-600 and FCair-1200 fuel cell products for UAVs power system applications. Further, it offers portable power products, including SPM-622 and VPM-402 for power management applications; and adaptive battery chargers for portable battery charging applications. Additionally, the company provides technology solutions comprising engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

