Analysts Anticipate Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scpharmaceuticals.

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 21,048.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 287,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,578. Scpharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.