Analysts Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (TGS) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 107 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

TGS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Santander upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

NYSE TGS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 270,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,451. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 75.38%. The business had revenue of $295.38 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Point Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 81,307 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 831,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth $2,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.