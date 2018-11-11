Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. Victory Capital reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.36 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 14.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 price target on Victory Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.44 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

