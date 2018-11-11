Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (CMI) to Post $3.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. Cummins reported earnings per share of $3.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $13.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $15.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.06 to $17.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.30.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.07. 2,661,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,544. Cummins has a 52-week low of $124.72 and a 52-week high of $194.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

In related news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $111,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,111.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Ward sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $670,631.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,777. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,918,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,792 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cummins by 79.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,234,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,518,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,937,000 after purchasing an additional 271,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,272,000 after purchasing an additional 248,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cummins by 33.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,407,000 after purchasing an additional 583,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

