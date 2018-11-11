Analysts Expect Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $16.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limbach an industry rank of 231 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Limbach by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 227.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 163,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 113,639 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 47.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 169.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Limbach has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Limbach had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

