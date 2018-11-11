Analysts Expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.29. Lions Gate Entertainment reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.36 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Lions Gate Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGF.A shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “$23.87” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $26.00 target price on Lions Gate Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Shares of NYSE:LGF.A traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.14. 1,402,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,264. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Lions Gate Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

