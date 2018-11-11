Analysts Expect Revlon Inc (REV) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 72 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Revlon in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of Revlon stock traded up $6.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.45. Revlon has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $29.62.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $655.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revlon will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,297,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 290,000 shares of company stock worth $5,618,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REV. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revlon during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Revlon by 104.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Revlon during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revlon during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Revlon by 400.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

