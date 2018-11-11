Analysts Expect WMIH Corp (COOP) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Shares of WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:COOP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. WMIH’s rating score has improved by 21.4% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $19.48 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given WMIH an industry rank of 76 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays upgraded WMIH from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded WMIH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut WMIH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of WMIH in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WMIH stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:COOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,859,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,534,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 38.00% of WMIH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.11. 807,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,756. WMIH has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.50 million, a PE ratio of 125.92 and a beta of -0.63.

WMIH (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. WMIH had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 229.44%. Analysts forecast that WMIH will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About WMIH

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies.

