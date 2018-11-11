Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Brill now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.98) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.82). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Positive” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.62% and a negative return on equity of 88.18%. The business had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 257,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,735,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,874 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,966,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,210,776 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $22,641,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.