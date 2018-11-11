Analysts Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Price Target at $50.40

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Sidoti upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 711,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $228.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

In other news, Chairman Carl R. Christenson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,841,000 after buying an additional 159,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,373,000 after buying an additional 153,453 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,951,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,107,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,181,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.