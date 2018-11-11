Analysts Set Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Target Price at $11.33

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPK. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,341,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,799,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $392,950 in the last 90 days. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 17,876.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,178,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,216 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

