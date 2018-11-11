Analysts Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) PT at $26.20

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. 1,115,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,655,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,547,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,409,000 after acquiring an additional 888,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,379,000 after acquiring an additional 490,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,917,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,785,000 after acquiring an additional 327,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 28.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,239,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 270,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

