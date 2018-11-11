Analysts Set Rexnord Corp (RXN) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

RXN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.04. 677,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,573. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $217,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,415.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,165,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,723,000 after purchasing an additional 140,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 10.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,867,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,531,000 after purchasing an additional 629,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,498,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,664,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,848,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,763,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,298,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,798,000 after purchasing an additional 126,340 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

