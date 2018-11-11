Analysts Set TUI AG (TUI) Price Target at $1,630.83

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,630.83 ($21.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUI shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price (down from GBX 1,702 ($22.24)) on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TUI from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of TUI stock remained flat at $GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 934.38 ($12.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,687.93 ($22.06).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism segments. It is involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses, as well as owns and operates hotels and resorts.

